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Home / Punjab / Preserve legacy of state for future generations: CM Mann

Preserve legacy of state for future generations: CM Mann

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann interacting with media persons after launching a book of three-volume, 1,980-page ‘Punjab Da Itihaas’ at Punjab Kala Bhawan on Sunday. –
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday released the three-volume, 1,980-page\I Punjab Da Itihaas\I at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Chandigarh describing the documentation of Punjab’s centuries-old journey of triumphs, upheavals and transformation as a major responsibility. Addressing the gathering, Mann said Punjab had long been a repository of art, culture and literature and stressed the need to preserve its heritage and keep younger generations connected with their roots.

Mann said Punjab had been a cradle of civilisation and culture since ancient times, with its hardworking and courageous people witnessing numerous chapters of history unfold on the land.

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He said preserving cultural heritage was essential for safeguarding the identity of a society. “Only those nations survive which preserve their culture, while those that ignore their glorious past gradually lose their identity,” he said, adding that the state government was making concerted efforts to preserve Punjab’s cultural legacy.

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Mann said Punjabis had inherited a legacy of sacrifice and valour from the great Sikh Guru Sahiban, who taught people to stand against tyranny, oppression and injustice. He said this spirit had remained an integral part of the Punjabi character.

Recalling Punjab’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle, the CM said the sacrifices made by Punjabis during the national movement were unparalleled. He said Punjab’s history, culture, sacrifices and achievements remained a source of immense pride for its people.

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Mann emphasised that the rich legacy of Punjab should be preserved and documented so that future generations could understand their history and remain connected with their cultural roots.

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