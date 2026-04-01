President Droupadi Murmu has admitted for consideration in Parliament a private member Bill against online hate speech piloted by Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

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The Online Hate Speech Prevention Bill was piloted by Sahney in the Rajya Sabha for introduction on February 6, 2025.

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In a communication today, the Rajya Sabha secretariat informed the MP that the President has allowed his Bill for consideration.

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Under the Constitution, a private member Bill can be taken up for consideration only once Presidential nod is received.

“Humbled to share that the President has approved the introduction of my private member Bill — The Online Hate Speech (Prevention) Bill, 2024 — in Parliament. I hope it will soon become law to ensure a society with zero tolerance for hate speech, especially on social media,” Sahney said.

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The Bill mandates real-time takedown of hate content, platform accountability, AI-based monitoring, user verification and strict penalties while safeguarding free speech and promoting digital harmony. A strong step towards a safer, responsible digital India.

The MP said the legislation was the need of the hour, as the current legal framework governing hate speech was largely based on the Information Technology Act, 2000 — enacted at a time when social media platforms did not even exist — and is, therefore, inadequate to address the evolving and complex nature of online hate speech.

“Hate speech has become the order of the day on various social media platforms, some people are posting hate content attributing to various religions or communities without any sense of responsibility or accountability,” Sahney said.

Highlighting the key provisions of the Bill, Sahney said it introduces a comprehensive and robust mechanism to curb online hate speech through real-time or time-bound removal of harmful content, stronger accountability of online platforms, AI-based monitoring systems and user verification to curb anonymous misuse. It also proposes strict penalties for offenders, including fines for platforms and punitive action against individuals, while ensuring that freedom of speech is safeguarded through clearly defined exemptions for genuine academic, journalistic and artistic expression.

“The Bill further provides for institutional mechanisms such as an adjudicating authority and an appellate tribunal, and mandates transparency reporting by platforms,” the Rajya Sabha member added.

He expressed hope that the Bill would soon become law, paving the way for a safer, more responsible digital ecosystem and reinforcing India’s commitment to zero tolerance towards hate speech, especially on social media.