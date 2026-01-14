President Murmu on two-day Punjab and Rajasthan visit from Thursday

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day Punjab and Rajasthan visit from Thursday.

On January 15, the President will grace the 50th annual convocation ceremony of Guru Nanak Dev University at Amritsar. On January 16, she will grace the 21st convocation ceremony of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology at Jalandhar.

On the same day, she will grace the 1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya organised by Ramanand Mission at Jaipur.