President's Colours presented to four regiments

Abohar, March 26
The Army Chief, Gen Manoj Pandey, has stated that the Army is going through a transition phase.
He said the Army was fast moving towards becoming self-reliant in manufacturing ordnance and had made unprecedented progress in tank upgrade and light tank manufacturing in a short span of time.
Speaking at a function at the Suratgarh Military Station yesterday, he said from Ladakh to the borders of the North-East, the Army was fully alert and ready to deal with any kind of challenge.
He presented the prestigious President’s Standards/Colours to four armoured regiments of the Army — the 49 Armoured Regiment, 51 Armoured Regiment, 53 Armoured Regiment and 54 Armoured Regiment — for meritorious services rendered.
A large number of dignitaries and military veterans graced the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the two missiles we...
2 men shot at in a gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...
Martyr's son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka
Hits back at BJP | Cong brass holds ‘satyagraha’ for Rahul
2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from Arunachal jail after killing guard
Roksen Homcha Lowang and Tiptu Kitnya, who were lodged at th...