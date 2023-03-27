President's Colours presented to four regiments

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 26

The Army Chief, Gen Manoj Pandey, has stated that the Army is going through a transition phase.

He said the Army was fast moving towards becoming self-reliant in manufacturing ordnance and had made unprecedented progress in tank upgrade and light tank manufacturing in a short span of time.

Speaking at a function at the Suratgarh Military Station yesterday, he said from Ladakh to the borders of the North-East, the Army was fully alert and ready to deal with any kind of challenge.

He presented the prestigious President’s Standards/Colours to four armoured regiments of the Army — the 49 Armoured Regiment, 51 Armoured Regiment, 53 Armoured Regiment and 54 Armoured Regiment — for meritorious services rendered.

A large number of dignitaries and military veterans graced the occasion.