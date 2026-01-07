Press Club raises media freedom issue with Governor

The governing council of the Chandigarh Press Club on Tuesday met Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to raise concerns over the deteriorating state of press freedom in Punjab. The delegation highlighted instances where efforts were allegedly made to suppress the voice of the media. The club also submitted a representation regarding the welfare of journalists.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement