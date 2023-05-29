 Prevent supply of water to Pakistan, Samiti urges PM Modi : The Tribune India

Prevent supply of water to Pakistan, Samiti urges PM Modi

Says will help meet demand of farmers in R’sthan, Punjab, Hry

Prevent supply of water to Pakistan, Samiti urges PM Modi

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo



Raj Sadosh

Abohar, May 28

The Sanyukta Kisan Samiti has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent supply of thousands of cusecs of water to Pakistan through Ferozepur and Madhopur headworks (a barrage on the Ravi near Pathankot) in the upcoming monsoon season.

Speaking to the media at the Ganganagar Traders Association complex here today, Kuldeep Bishnoi, former chief engineer in the Rajasthan Water Resources Department, who had been coordinating with Punjab counterparts, said if the water to Pakistan was stopped, all three states - Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana – could get additional water.

He said after an order by the Bhakra Beas Management Board, dams were being filled 10 per cent less of the total capacity. So, canal water was coming less in the area and the production of crops was decreasing. As a result, farmers of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana were suffering.

He said after overflowing water flooded the Mand area in Punjab, suspected militants assassinated Maj Gen BN Kumar, chairman of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), on November 7, 1988. Later, the BBMB, it its meeting held on August 19, 1990 in New Delhi, decided to fill the dam 10 per cent less of its total capacity. Canals in Punjab and neighbouring states were not allowed to carry water as per the prescribed capacity and the rest of the water was going to the Pakistan area. He said: “If the August 19, 1990 decision is withdrawn, canals in our states will get additional water”.

Sehgal said a three-page memorandum had been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajinder Singh Shekhawat, seeking their immediate intervention to withdraw the decision to keep the dams empty and get the supply of water from these two headworks stopped in Pakistan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

2
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

3
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

4
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

5
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates

7
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

8
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

9
Features

Why doctors are quitting Haryana government jobs?

10
Nation

RJD equates new Parliament building design with 'coffin', draws BJP's ire

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

EAM: Complicated challenge from China, India ensuring LAC status quo not changed

EAM: Complicated challenge from China, India ensuring LAC status quo not changed

ISRO all set to launch navigation satellite today

ISRO all set to launch navigation satellite today


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot