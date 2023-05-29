Prevent supply of water to Pakistan, Samiti urges PM Modi

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, May 28

The Sanyukta Kisan Samiti has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent supply of thousands of cusecs of water to Pakistan through Ferozepur and Madhopur headworks (a barrage on the Ravi near Pathankot) in the upcoming monsoon season.

Speaking to the media at the Ganganagar Traders Association complex here today, Kuldeep Bishnoi, former chief engineer in the Rajasthan Water Resources Department, who had been coordinating with Punjab counterparts, said if the water to Pakistan was stopped, all three states - Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana – could get additional water.

He said after an order by the Bhakra Beas Management Board, dams were being filled 10 per cent less of the total capacity. So, canal water was coming less in the area and the production of crops was decreasing. As a result, farmers of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana were suffering.

He said after overflowing water flooded the Mand area in Punjab, suspected militants assassinated Maj Gen BN Kumar, chairman of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), on November 7, 1988. Later, the BBMB, it its meeting held on August 19, 1990 in New Delhi, decided to fill the dam 10 per cent less of its total capacity. Canals in Punjab and neighbouring states were not allowed to carry water as per the prescribed capacity and the rest of the water was going to the Pakistan area. He said: “If the August 19, 1990 decision is withdrawn, canals in our states will get additional water”.

Sehgal said a three-page memorandum had been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajinder Singh Shekhawat, seeking their immediate intervention to withdraw the decision to keep the dams empty and get the supply of water from these two headworks stopped in Pakistan.