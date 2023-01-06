Previous government's betrayed people: AAP on SYL issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

Lamenting that all opposition parties, including Congress and SAD-BJP, never had any intention to resolve the Sutlej- Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said previous governments betrayed people of Punjab and allowed its construction for their vested interest. However, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann yesterday strongly presented the case of Punjab before the Centre, it said.

Addressing a press conference here, state AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang along with spokesperson Govinder Mittal and senior leader Iqbal Singh said for the first time, the right demand had been raised as the CM asked the Centre to construct the Yamuna-Sutlej Link (YSL) canal instead of SYL amid depleting water supply in Punjab.

He said previous CMs, including Parkash Singh Badal and Capt Amarinder Singh, had worked clandestinely to weaken the rights of Punjab on the SYL issue. Kang said when Badal was CM in 1978, he had allowed his Haryana counterpart Devi Lal to conduct a survey for the SYL canal. Badal had also issued a notification for acquiring the land.Referring to Vidhan Sabha records, Kang said Devi Lal, during his address in the session, had said what his predecessors were not able to obtain, he would do it with the help of his “dear friend” Parkash Singh Badal.

