Previous government's betrayed people: AAP on SYL issue

Chandigarh, January 5
Lamenting that all opposition parties, including Congress and SAD-BJP, never had any intention to resolve the Sutlej- Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said previous governments betrayed people of Punjab and allowed its construction for their vested interest. However, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann yesterday strongly presented the case of Punjab before the Centre, it said.
Addressing a press conference here, state AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang along with spokesperson Govinder Mittal and senior leader Iqbal Singh said for the first time, the right demand had been raised as the CM asked the Centre to construct the Yamuna-Sutlej Link (YSL) canal instead of SYL amid depleting water supply in Punjab.
He said previous CMs, including Parkash Singh Badal and Capt Amarinder Singh, had worked clandestinely to weaken the rights of Punjab on the SYL issue. Kang said when Badal was CM in 1978, he had allowed his Haryana counterpart Devi Lal to conduct a survey for the SYL canal. Badal had also issued a notification for acquiring the land.Referring to Vidhan Sabha records, Kang said Devi Lal, during his address in the session, had said what his predecessors were not able to obtain, he would do it with the help of his “dear friend” Parkash Singh Badal.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Congress #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...