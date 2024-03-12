Previous govts created hostile business environment in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 11

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today tried to woo traders and industrialists during the “Sarkar Vyapaar Milni” here.

He said, “Why Punjabis are successful across the world and not in Punjab? It’s because of the rampant corruption and hostile business environment created by the previous governments.”

Mann in his 33-minute speech refrained from attacking the Congress and kept on targeting the BJP and the SAD.

The CM said, “In the past, politicians had vested interest in every business, including schools, transport and bread manufacturing. They minted money either by partnering with industrialists or by usurping business opportunities.”

Mann added that he wished to create an anti-clockwise cycle of governance where an industrialist approaches the government with a requirement to hire skilled youngsters.

“In return of the revenue earned from industrialists in the form of taxes, the government can build more schools and hospitals,” he said.

The CM also raised the issue of bus terminus. “Even I do not wish that people should spend Rs 50 on an autorickshaw to reach the bus terminus,” Mann said, adding that 50 electric buses would be introduced in Patiala city, which would cover a distance of 30 to 40 km.

He stated that the operations at the old bus stand would be resumed soon and the PRTC would operate 25 buses.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Environment