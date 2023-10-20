Previous govts protected drug mafia in Punjab, claims AAP

Chandigarh, October 19
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cornered the Opposition on the issue of drugs and said the previous governments promoted drug addiction in Punjab and provided government protection to the drug mafia. They promoted the drugs because they had political and financial interests attached to them.
AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang, during a press conference, said unlike the previous governments, the AAP government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was continuously taking steps to get the youth out of the quagmire of drugs. He was accompanied by party spokespersons Babbi Badal and Bikramjit Passi. Kang said as part of a conspiracy, the youth were pushed towards drugs during the previous governments.
He said the focus of the AAP government was how to make the generation healthy. Regarding the health of the youth, Mann had taken many steps, be it taking action against the drugs mafia or taking action against officers involved in the drug smuggling.
