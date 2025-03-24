‘Previous govts tried to shut down Milkfed’
Punjab Milkfed Chairman Narinder Singh Shergill on alleged that previous governments tried to “shut down” the firm and amended ESR law to merge its flagship brand with Amul, which significantly weakened the organisation. “We strengthened Verka. Two years ago, Verka's...
“We strengthened Verka. Two years ago, Verka's revenue was Rs 4,500 crore and now it has increased to Rs 6,200 crore,” he added.
