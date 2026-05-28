Prices shoot up amid shortage of goats ahead of Eid al-Adha

A sudden spike in the demand for goats in West Bengal ahead of Eid al-Adha, popularly known as Bakr-Eid, has led to scarcity elsewhere, including in local markets of Punjab. The shortfall has in turn resulted in prices nearly doubling. Traders and community members attribute the shift to stricter enforcement of laws related to cow slaughter in West Bengal under the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, which has reportedly prompted a larger number to turn to goats.

Advertisement

The three-day Bakr-Eid celebrations commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah and his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael. As part of the religious observance, Muslims sacrifice goats and other permissible animals. However, the shortage of goats has made the ritual financially unviable for many.

Advertisement

The impact has been particularly visible in Malerkotla. Fahad Sheikh, a businessman familiar with the developments, said, “The Rajasthan community, which rears goats, has taken most of the animals to West Bengal.”

Advertisement

“The goat that was available for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 till last year costs no less than Rs 25,000. A majority of Muslims may not be able to purchase them,” said Mohammad Mustakeem, a local resident.

Dr Sirajdeen Bali, who runs a nursing home near the bus stand in Ludhiana, said he had purchased four goats for Rs 1.5 lakh. “After the sacrifice, the meat is cleaned, portioned and distributed according to Islamic traditions — with parts going to charity and being shared with the community,” he added.

Advertisement

Punjab State Commission for Minorities member Nadeem Anwar claimed that one goat even went for Rs 1.9 lakh, adding, “Nearly one lakh goats may have been sold this season, which is lower than previous years.”

Raju, a goat seller in Malerkotla, said, “The goats sold at higher prices are fed with dry fruits, apples, milk and many other nutrients.”