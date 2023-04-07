Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 6

A year after the murder of Dharminder Singh, alias Bhinda, who was a chief of the Kabaddi Club at Daun Kalan village, the police have arrested the prime accused.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said a CIA team nabbed Sahil, alias Kala, a resident of Urban Estate, Patiala, and seized two pistols of .32 bore, 10 cartridges and a car from his possession.

“Kala is wanted in the murder case of Bhinda, which took place on April 6, 2022. Several other cases of dacoity and robbery are also registered against him in Punjab and Haryana,” the SSP said.

CIA Inspector Shaminder Singh said, “Bhinda ran a sports club at Daun Kalan village and was active in the politics. He was shot dead outside the university when he was trying to mediate between two groups.”

Last year, the anti-gangster task force had arrested eight persons involved in this case in separate operations.

“Sahil’s grilling is vital to ascertain his role in other cases too,” the police said.

