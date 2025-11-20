The Ferozepur Police, in an early-morning operation on Thursday, arrested the main accused in the murder of Naveen Arora, son of an RSS leader, who was shot dead on Saturday evening.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said the police received information about the movement of the prime accused, Gursimran Singh alias Jatin Kali, near Sodhiwala in in Arif Ke village. Acting on the tip-off, police teams cordoned off the area and set up checkpoints.

“A speeding motorcycle was signalled to stop at a naka near Arif ke, but the rider attempted to flee. Police teams chased him,” the SSP said. During the chase, the accused opened fire, hitting the front windscreen of a police Bolero vehicle and narrowly missing the driver. Police returned fire, injuring the accused in the leg. He fell to the ground and was subsequently taken into custody and shifted to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

According to the SSP, the accused used a .32 bore pistol during the exchange of fire. “We are verifying whether it is the same weapon used in the murder of Naveen Arora,” he added.

The police had already arrested two co-conspirators—Harsh and Kanav—on Monday. The identity of another accused has been withheld as it may hamper the investigation. A fifth accused, identified as Badal, remains absconding.