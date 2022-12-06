Prime accused Rakesh Singla declared PO

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana December 5

The court of CJM Sumit Makkar has declared the prime accused in the infamous grain market tender allotment scam, Rakesh Kumar Singla, Deputy Director, Food and Civil Supplies Department, a proclaimed offender.

A VB spokesperson said Singla was appointed as the chairman of the chief vigilance committee of the department and given the additional charge of inspection of wooden crates and the labour & transportation policy by former Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Singla had demanded Rs 30 lakh as bribe and got Rs 20 lakh from contractor Telu Ram, who in turn got allotment of labour and transportation tenders for grain markets.

The VB will initiate the process to issue a Red Corner Notice against Singla, who has gone abroad.