Principal, 2 lecturers booked for embezzlement

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, June 20

The Lambi police have booked the principal and two lecturers of Baba Hira Dass ji Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Badal village here for allegedly embezzling Rs 19.15 lakh.

In his complaint, Gurmehar Badal, secretary of the college, alleged that Principal SV Praveen Jain and lecturers Dr Vikram and Dr Sachin Sharma had embezzled funds out of nearly Rs 42.92 lakh meant for various college work.

The Muktsar SP (Investigation) conducted a probe and found that the trio had deposited Rs 23.77 lakh of the total amount into the college’s bank account, but Rs 19.15 lakh was unaccounted for.

A case under Sections 409, 420 and 34 of the IPC has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is on.