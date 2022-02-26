Principal held in sexual assault case

Nangal, February 25
Two days after being booked for sexually assaulting students, the police have nabbed the principal of a private school.
The police had booked Amritpal Dhiman, who is also a former sarpanch of Nangran village, after his obscene pictures went viral on social media platforms. Ashwani Kumar of Daghor village had filed a police complaint in this regard.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said Dhiman was arrested from Ajouli Mor. The DSP said the accused was presented at a Nangal court from where he was sent to two-day police custody.
Meanwhile, AAP leader Harjot Singh Bains, in a press conference, alleged that the accused had political patronage and demanded inquiry into the matter by a sitting judge of the High Court. —
