Principals to get training in Singapore

Mohali, December 22
Fulfilling its promise of providing international standards education environment to students studying in government schools of the state, the Punjab Government has decided to send school principals for training to Principals Academy and National Institute of Education, institutes of Singapore.
Divulging further information, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said as per the decision, in the first phase, two groups of school principals would be sent for training to Principals Academy and National Institute of Education in Singapore.
He said the selection process of principals would be transparent and willing teachers could apply online from today on the portal of the Education Department that would remain open till December 26.
Encouraging all education officials and school heads, Bains said the parent-teacher meeting to be held on December 24 would set a new benchmark wherein state government’s efforts to improve school education would be further discussed.
He appealed to MLAs, all DCs, SDMs and DEOs to participate in PTMs of government schools.
