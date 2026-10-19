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Home / Punjab / Printing of saroops disrupted amid sacrilege law row: Jathedar

Printing of saroops disrupted amid sacrilege law row: Jathedar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The printing and distribution of Guru Granth Sahib saroops remain suspended amid a dispute over the Punjab Government's Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The SGPC had stopped the process after the law was implemented in April.

The suspension has affected a request from the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) for 25 saroops for gurdwaras across Pakistan. Around 17 gurdwaras restored in recent years were also awaiting saroops, said Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

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Gargaj said the state government had exceeded its authority by amending the law. He objected to provisions requiring unique identification numbers and the publication of saroop-related data on a website. He said these conditions had hindered Sikh religious preachings.

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He asked the Punjab Government to withdraw the notification until a consensus was reached. He also said the SGPC should be allowed to distribute saroops under its existing rules and record-keeping system.

The issue came up when Aam Aadmi Party MLAs visited the Akal Takht Secretariat to clarify their position on the matter involving party legislator Manwinder Singh Giaspura recently. Gargaj asked them to ask the government to resolve the dispute.

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He said government representatives had visited the secretariat twice on the last day of the deadline set by the Akal Takht. However, no satisfactory action had followed in the case. While the government had constituted a committee to review the law, it had not initiated discussions with the expert committee set up by the Akal Takht, Gargaj said.

The government has formed a committee to examine the law, but it has yet to hold talks with the expert committee formed by the Akal Takht, Gargaj said. The Akal Takht has also set up a coordination committee for discussions with the government.

The SGPC had initially suspended the printing and distribution of saroops for one month after objections were raised to the amended law. The suspension was later extended and remains in force.

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