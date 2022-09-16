Prison reforms

Chandigarh, September 15
In order to ensure social well-being of inmates, Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains today launched “Galwakdi”, a programme in which they can meet their loved ones in person for an hour at a specially designated room on 23 jail premises.
