 Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities : The Tribune India

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Are demanding TV for their entertainment and more telephone minutes to talk to their family members

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 14

As many as 52 gangsters lodged in Bathinda high security jail have gone on a hunger strike alleging they are not getting the facilities as per the jail manual. They are demanding TV for their entertainment and more telephone minutes to talk to their family members.

Bathinda Jail Superintendent ND Negi said the matter pertaining to installing television in barracks is already going on in high court. He said the jail inmates have filed an appeal in the high court and further action will be taken as per the court’s decision.

He also said as per jail manual, TV can’t be installed in barracks of gangsters or high risk criminals.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

2
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

3
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

4
Punjab

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

5
Jalandhar

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

6
Nation

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

7
Himachal

Video: Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Jakhu Hanuman temple in Shimla as counting under way in Karnataka

8
Nation

Karnataka poll results: Congress makes a stunning comeback, ousts BJP from its lone southern citadel; CLP meeting on Sunday

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

10
Punjab

AAP’s Rinku wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection by 58,691 votes

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Karnataka verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36

‘Vocal for local’ trumps BJP’s national pitch

Karnataka poll results: 'Vocal for local' trumps BJP's national pitch

Congress wins most of ST seats, a huge dent to PM’s tribal p...

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...


Cities

View All

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

12% hike in wheat arrival at grain markets in Amritsar district

Helmets distributed at road safety awareness camp

O&M workers will get all benefits: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Help popularise ASR technique: Phoolka to Akal Takht Jathedar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

Admn slammed for ‘disrespect’ to Mayor

Administrator announces Rs 5 lakh grant for music band at Burail Jail

RTE violations: More city schools on dept’s radar

550 attend Samvedna Camp

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

Karnataka election results: First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

Court grants bail to accused in Kanjhawala case

Girl hangs herself after failing in board exam

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Sushil Rinku emerges as tallest Dalit leader of Doaba

Year later, AAP gains in rural segments

NOTA votes go up, Independents’ dip

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

Woman jumps into canal, dies

Two held with 50K banned pills

2,969 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib

AAP workers celebrate Jalandhar bypoll win