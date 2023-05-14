Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Bathinda, May 14
As many as 52 gangsters lodged in Bathinda high security jail have gone on a hunger strike alleging they are not getting the facilities as per the jail manual. They are demanding TV for their entertainment and more telephone minutes to talk to their family members.
Bathinda Jail Superintendent ND Negi said the matter pertaining to installing television in barracks is already going on in high court. He said the jail inmates have filed an appeal in the high court and further action will be taken as per the court’s decision.
He also said as per jail manual, TV can’t be installed in barracks of gangsters or high risk criminals.
