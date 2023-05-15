Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Bathinda, May 14
Over 20 “A-grade gangsters” lodged in a jail here are on an indefinite fast for the past four days over the alleged failure of the authorities to provide them facilities as per the jail manual.
The prisoners have accused the jail administration of not allowing them enough time to talk to their lawyers and family members. Basic facilities for entertainment have also been reduced and many such as a TV have been stopped.
Jail sources said information about the fast had been sent to the government. They said the prisoners had already filed a petition regarding the facilities in the High Court.
