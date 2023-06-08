Private hospital sealed after woman, child die during delivery in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, June 7

Dr Karamjeet Singh, practising at a private hospital in Arniwala sub-tehsil of Fazilka district, has been booked under Section 304 (causing death by negligence) of the IPC today as a pregnant woman and her child died during a delivery procedure on June 5.

The relatives of the deceased and a large number of villagers had been staging a protest by blocking the Fazilka-Malout road since Tuesday, demanding the registration of a murder case under Section 302 of the IPC against the doctor.

They were also seeking the registration of an FIR against Medical Officer (surgeon) Dr Kirti, posted at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dabwala Kalan village, who had referred the patient to the private hospital.

The protesters had kept the body of the deceased woman at the protest site. They lifted the dharna after Dr Babita, officiating Civil Surgeon, said Dr Kriti had been placed under suspension.

Meharban Singh said he had taken his pregnant wife Veerpal Kaur to the CHC on June 5 and a surgeon informed them that a delivery could not be performed there. The surgeon referred them to the private hospital and she, accompanied by Nachhatar Singh, took them there.

Dr Babita said the operation theatre and the hospital of Dr Karamjeet had been sealed. She said disciplinary action had been recommended against the surgeon and a three-member enquiry committee had been constituted.

Notably, the name of the Dr Kirti figures in the FIR but no section of the IPC has been imposed on her on plea that criminal action shall be taken after the outcome of the enquiry being conducted by Health Department.