Private hospitals fall short in maternal care

The private sector contributes to a considerable proportion of institutional deliveries, but the lack of a structured postnatal care system remains a major setback. In contrast, the government sector ensures follow-up care through Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), who conduct home visits, provide counselling and facilitate access to healthcare services for both mothers and new-borns. In the private sector, however, the onus is on the mother to visit the hospital post-delivery, as there is no provision for home visits.

Data collected by the district Health Department revealed that 22 maternal deaths in private hospitals during 2024–25, compared to 17 in government hospitals. Additionally, four maternal deaths occurred in transit, bringing the total to 43 for the year.

Taking cognisance of this, the district Health Department has also written to the Indian Medical Association (IMA). “Following several maternal deaths in private hospitals, we have asked the IMA to direct these facilities to ensure proper postnatal follow-up,” said Dr Amanpreet Kaur, District Family Welfare Officer.

She further said that private hospitals have been urged to perform essential diagnostic tests such as CBC, LFT and RFT to detect early signs of liver or kidney failure in new mothers. “They should also follow up, especially with high-risk patients, via phone calls to monitor the mother’s health,” she added.

Dr Amanpreet added that many expectant mothers opt for private hospitals due to the misconception that government facilities are inadequate or due to peer pressure, even if the stay and procedure at the private hospital is beyond their reach.

“In such cases, new mothers often avoid returning to private hospitals for follow-up care due to high fees or travel distance. Private sector does not offer home visits and this lack of postnatal care can lead to preventable maternal deaths,” she said.

“Postnatal care, provided to mothers and their newborns after delivery, is crucial for ensuring their well-being and addressing potential health issues promptly. It is a period of significant physical and emotional change for the mother and postnatal care helps facilitate a smooth transition into parenthood. Additionally, it is vital for monitoring the baby’s growth and development, and addressing any potential health issues early on,” said a city-based gynaecologist from private sector.

Gurjot Kaur, a resident of Shimlapuri, shared the heart-breaking story of her daughter’s death following childbirth. “She had high blood pressure during and after pregnancy. While it was managed with medication during pregnancy, she stopped taking it post-delivery due to lack of guidance. No one followed up on her condition, which ultimately led to her death,” she said.