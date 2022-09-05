Private realtors owe over Rs 778-cr EDC to Punjab government

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, September 4

Private realtors owe more than Rs 778 crore external development charges (EDC) and licence fee to the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department.

The maximum number of defaulters are of the projects approved by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The authority has prepared a fresh list of the defaulting builders, who have not paid their dues for long.

In the details sought under the Right to Information Act (RTI) by a Chandigarh-based resident, Pradeep Sharma, the department has revealed that the default amount and future instalments against the promoters had been rescheduled.

One of the major defaulters Bajwa Developers (Rs 126 crore) has been served a notice. Similarly, the Greater Punjab Officers Cooperative HB Society and Group Altus (owe Rs 159 crore) have surrendered their group housing site against the dues.

In case of Omaxe’s New Chandigarh project, the promoter owes Rs 164 crore. The defaulter has deposited the part payment and has sought time till September 20 to give the balance amount. Action has been initiated against another developer, Preet Land, who owes Rs 20 crore, Sukham Infrastructure for failing to deposit Rs 43 crore and Ansal Properties for Rs 24 crore dues.

Under Section 5 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act-1995, the EDC and licence fee is to be deposited by builders. It is calculated on the basis of the area of the land to be developed, and could be paid in lump sum or in instalments, failing which the interest is charged.