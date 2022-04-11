Private schools in Punjab to stay shut today to mark protest

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 10
Private schools in the state will remain closed tomorrow (April 11) to protest the arrest of the managing director of a leading Gurdaspur school, said Joy Kutty, district representative, Federation of Private Schools.
He said all private educational institutes would impress upon the state government to cancel the FIR and release the school management official.
He said a false FIR had been registered to cover the inability of the police to arrest the real culprits as cops had CCTV footage of the school.
Calling the alleged rape of a minor unfortunate, he said the school management was being implicated. Kutty said teachers and parents would participate in the protest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign
More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...
Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today
Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy
Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh
Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe
Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman
Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...