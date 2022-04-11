Private schools in Punjab to stay shut today to mark protest

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 10

Private schools in the state will remain closed tomorrow (April 11) to protest the arrest of the managing director of a leading Gurdaspur school, said Joy Kutty, district representative, Federation of Private Schools.

He said all private educational institutes would impress upon the state government to cancel the FIR and release the school management official.

He said a false FIR had been registered to cover the inability of the police to arrest the real culprits as cops had CCTV footage of the school.

Calling the alleged rape of a minor unfortunate, he said the school management was being implicated. Kutty said teachers and parents would participate in the protest.

