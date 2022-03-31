Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 30

The Local Bodies Department has ordered a probe into the setting up of a private tennis academy at a public park in the Model Town area without permission of the authorities concerned. City Mayor said strict action would be taken against officials for connivance, if any.

According to area residents, hoardings of the academy were put up at the park opposite the Community Health Centre almost a fortnight ago. The academy earmarked an area for tennis court and barred locals from entering it. Electricity too was being drawn illegally.

A resident said initially they thought the government had opened the facility for locals at nominal rates. “The coach told us the charges range from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,000. The academy owner who resides nearby wants to cover more area in connivance with land sharks,” he alleged.

Coach Sonu Suniara claimed the academy was owned by a local resident and he had been appointed to train children. Groundsmen at the academy claimed the owner had the permission, but refused to divulge details. They claimed officials in the DC and municipal offices had knowledge about it.

While calls to MC Commissioner Keshav Hingonia went unanswered, Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu confirmed no permission was given to set up any private academy in a public park. “We will fix the responsibility of officials concerned,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans said he would order a probe as it was a serious violation. Information suggests the market value of the land is over Rs 50 crore. Puneet Goyal, Director, Local Bodies, said he would seek a detailed report from the Municipal Commissioner and fix responsibility of those found guilty.