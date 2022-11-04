Privileges panel of Punjab Vidhan Sabha summons 5 DCs on charges of not giving 'due respect' to members of Assembly

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The Privileges Committee of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has summoned five officers, posted as deputy commissioners (DCs) in different districts, on charges of not giving “due respect” to members of the Assembly.

The officers, posted as DCs of Sangrur, Bathinda, Tarn Taran, Nawanshahr and Mohali, have been summoned to appear before the committee on November 15. The officers have been summoned for not adhering to the protocol during the Independence Day celebrations.

A letter from the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has been sent to the Secretary General (Administration), asking him to ensure that the officers appear before the committee on the assigned date.

