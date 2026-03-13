Privileges panel told to look into Khaira’s remarks

Compounding trouble for Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Punjab Assembly on Friday directed the Special Privileges Committee to look in to the remarks made by him against women beneficiaries and terming Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema as a “bonded labourer” in the House.

Advertisement

The resolutions were moved by Cheema and AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna, who said the issue pertained to derogatory statements and unparliamentary conduct by the legislator, which the House deemed a direct insult to its elected members, the Constitution and the public.

Advertisement

Explaining the background of the resolution, Cheema, “The call for disciplinary action stems from social media posts made by MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on March 10. In these public statements, he referred to the Speaker, Cabinet Ministers and AAP MLAs as ‘bonded labourers’.”

Advertisement

Though Khaira was not present in the House, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa accused Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan of adopting a partisan role, as he refused to admit the condemnation notice against CM Bhagwant Mann for his “objectionable” remarks made during the Women’s Day events at Sangrur.