DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Privileges panel told to look into Khaira’s remarks

Privileges panel told to look into Khaira’s remarks

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:58 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sukhpal Singh Khaira
Advertisement

Compounding trouble for Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Punjab Assembly on Friday directed the Special Privileges Committee to look in to the remarks made by him against women beneficiaries and terming Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema as a “bonded labourer” in the House.

Advertisement

The resolutions were moved by Cheema and AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna, who said the issue pertained to derogatory statements and unparliamentary conduct by the legislator, which the House deemed a direct insult to its elected members, the Constitution and the public.

Advertisement

Explaining the background of the resolution, Cheema, “The call for disciplinary action stems from social media posts made by MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on March 10. In these public statements, he referred to the Speaker, Cabinet Ministers and AAP MLAs as ‘bonded labourers’.”

Advertisement

Though Khaira was not present in the House, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa accused Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan of adopting a partisan role, as he refused to admit the condemnation notice against CM Bhagwant Mann for his “objectionable” remarks made during the Women’s Day events at Sangrur.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts