Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Pannun

  • Haryana
The man has been identified as Malak Singh and he was detained from Kurukshetra in Haryana

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.



IANS

New Delhi, Novenber 21

After searches in Punjab and Haryana, the Delhi Police Special Cell has detained a man, aged around 35, in connection with the pro-Khalistan graffiti on the walls of ISBT flyover in September, sources said, adding that banned SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had offered him money.

The man has been identified as Malak Singh and he was detained from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Sources told IANS that he was promised monetary benefits for the job by the 'Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)' handler, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Sources said that Malak Singh was being grilled to unearth the whole conspiracy.

More details were awaited.

In September, the Delhi Police had registered a case under the appropriate sections of the IPC following an incident in which pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on the walls beneath the Kashmiri Gate flyover.

A senior police official had said then, "As per the signage boards visible in the video, extensive search was launched in the area of North District, and graffiti was found on Yudhister Setu flyover coming from Seelampur towards Kashmere Gate.

"The FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the India Penal Code and Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act. A probe has been initiated in the matter."

In August the Delhi Police's Crime Branch had arrested two men from Punjab over charges for defacing walls at five Delhi Metro stations with pro-Khalistan messages. The accused identified as Pritpal Singh a.k.a Kaka (30) and his associate Rajvinder alias Kale, who are associated with banned terror outfit SFJ, were promised USD 7,000 for the job by the SFJ handler, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The walls at the metro stations of Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stations were smeared with the slogans "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad". A government school wall in Nangloi had also been defaced.

A video purportedly released by the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) displayed the vandalised metro station walls.

Sikhs for Justice was banned on July 10, 2019 by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for its alleged anti-India activities.

