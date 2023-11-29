Pro-Khalistan slogans appear on walls near Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una; probe begins

PTI

Shimla, November 29

Pro-Khalistan slogans were found scrawled on walls near Mata Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday with police saying it has initiated a probe.

Also, a video of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice, surfaced on the Internet in which he was seen showing the graffiti on the walls saying the Congress leaders involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots would not be spared.

Una SP Arjit Sen Thakur told PTI that an investigation is under way and the miscreants would be nabbed soon.

The police are also analysing the video clip, he said.

#Shimla #Sikhs #Una