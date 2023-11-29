Shimla, November 29
Pro-Khalistan slogans were found scrawled on walls near Mata Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday with police saying it has initiated a probe.
Also, a video of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice, surfaced on the Internet in which he was seen showing the graffiti on the walls saying the Congress leaders involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots would not be spared.
Una SP Arjit Sen Thakur told PTI that an investigation is under way and the miscreants would be nabbed soon.
The police are also analysing the video clip, he said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'They lifted us on shoulders'; rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel
41 workers were rescued on Tuesday evening after 17 days of ...
‘Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up’: Rescued workers interact with PM
The workers hail Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar...
Indian student charged with family members' triple murder in US
Om Brahmbhatt is charged for allegedly murdering his grandpa...
Pro-Khalistan slogans appear on walls near Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una; probe begins
An investigation is under way
3 states on alert after Centre flags surge in respiratory diseases in China
Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission, at ...