Pro-Khalistan slogans scribbled in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 2

Pro-Khalistan slogans were scribbled at two different spots here today.

As per information, these slogans were written on a water tank adjacent to Phase 4 and 5 of Model Town and on a wall outside the Divisional Forest Office on Joganand Road.

After getting the information, police personnel and intelligence officials rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Divisional Forest Officer Swaran Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

SSP J Elanchezhian said, “So far, nobody has been arrested. Some unidentified persons scribbled these slogans. We are investigating the matter.”