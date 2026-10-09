Pro-Khalistan slogans surface near Diljit Dosanjh’s house in Punjab village ahead of Aura India Tour

Controversial slogans allegedly supporting Khalistan and carrying other contentious messages were reportedly written on a wall near the residence of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in Dosanjh Kalan village. The incident has also brought to light claims of opposition to the singer’s upcoming shows in Delhi and Chandigarh, along with an appeal to observe November 1 as Sikh Genocide Day.

According to Mukhtiar, a village resident who works as a driver, he noticed the smell of spray paint outside his house at around 1.30 am. When he stepped outside to investigate, he allegedly saw around four people writing slogans on a wall. He said that when he objected to their actions, the individuals fled the spot in a vehicle.

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Mukhtiar claimed that Diljit Dosanjh’s house was located a short distance from his residence and that the individuals may have mistaken his house for the singer’s residence before writing the slogans on his wall.

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A video purportedly showing the controversial slogans on the wall has also circulated on social media. After receiving information about the incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector Harbhajan Singh of the Goraya police reached the spot and said that the police were examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He stated that CCTV footage from the area would be examined to identify the individuals allegedly involved and that appropriate legal action would be taken in accordance with the law.

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Subsequently, the Goraya police covered the alleged slogans with white paint, removing them from public view. The identities of the individuals involved and the motive behind the incident have yet to be established. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.