Home / Punjab / Pro-people Budget will be presented on March 8: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Pro-people Budget will be presented on March 8: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann made this announcement during his visit to Ahmedabad

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:03 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference in Ahmedabad on Saturday, February 21, 2026. PTI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday said his government will present its fifth Budget on March 8, reiterating that it will once again be a “pro-people budget” focused on the welfare of every section of society.

Mann made this announcement during his visit to Ahmedabad.

The Punjan Chief Minister, along with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, was on a visit to Gujarat on Saturday.

Mann said the government has consistently taken pro-people and citizen-centric decisions that have transformed the state’s trajectory.

He further said that his government will present the Budget on March 8.

“The Punjab Government will present its fifth Budget in the month of March and we will continue our tradition of presenting a pro-people budget aimed at the welfare of all.

“Our sole aim is to ensure the well-being of the common man, and we are making strenuous efforts to achieve this. The forthcoming Budget will again ensure immense benefit to the people of Punjab,” said Mann.

On the issue of financial rights of states, Mann said that Punjab’s legitimate share in the rural development fund has been “undemocratically stalled” by the Centre, a pattern seen in all non-BJP ruled states.

“In democracy, the government is of the people, for the people and by the people. But today, it has become a trend to suppress the voice of the Opposition. Just like a bouquet is admired for its variety of flowers, democracy thrives when every voice is heard,” he alleged.

Mann asserted that his government does not discriminate while allocating funds for development.

“Wherever the AAP has formed the government, taxpayers’ money has been judiciously used for the welfare of the common man. After Delhi, the AAP government in Punjab has ensured optimum utilisation of every rupee for public good,” he said.

Highlighting major welfare initiatives, Mann said more than 90 per cent households in the state are receiving free power, and farmers are now getting electricity during the daytime, a reform that had never been implemented earlier.

“At a time when national assets are being handed over at throwaway prices to blue-eyed friends by the Union Government, Punjab has created history by purchasing a private thermal plant. We have opened 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics to provide free healthcare, and government hospitals are delivering quality medical services to the people,” he said.

