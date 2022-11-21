Pro-rata pension for soldiers joining central establishments

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

Thirty six years after commissioned officers of the defence forces were entitled pro-rata pension on joining certain Central government establishments, the benefits have now been extended to junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and other ranks (ORs).

JCOs and ORs, who join Central public enterprises, Central autonomous bodies or Central public sector undertakings on permanent absorption employment in accordance with laid down criteria will now also get pro-rata pension.

The benefits are applicable to JCOs and ORs absorbed or appointed in Central public sector enterprises or public sector undertakings on or after March 6, 1985 or in Central autonomous bodies on or after March 31, 1987, according to orders issued by the Ministry of Defence this month.