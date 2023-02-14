Probe AAP govt's 'unconstitutional' decisions: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

The SAD today demanded a high-level level judicial inquiry into the “unconstitutional decisions” taken up by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, asserting that there was a constitutional breakdown in Punjab due to which people were suffering.

Referring to the letter written by Governor Banwarilal Purohit to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “The Governor has pointed out that the Chief Minister is not working as per the Constitution, and is acting as per his whims and fancies. Certain misdemeanours on the part of the AAP government have been pointed out. These include discontinuation of studies of two lakh Scheduled Caste students due to non-disbursal of their scholarship, appointment of an AAP functionary as chairman of the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation despite criminal complaints pending against him, presence of a private person, Naval Aggarwal, at official meetings and failure of the government to provide details of advertisements given by it, besides other issues.”