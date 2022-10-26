Probe against 4 Punjab officials pending for 2 years

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, October 25

Even as the Director, Technical Education and Industrial Training, has ordered the initiation of the process to cancel ineligible vocational training centres imparting “modular employable skills” to job-seekers, a regular inquiry against four departmental officials has been pending for the last two years.

After chargesheeting the four employees, the government had appointed a retired bureaucrat, RC Nayar, as the inquiry officer in March 2020. The department has sent four reminders to the inquiry officer to submit the report. The Under Secretary, Technical Education, in a latest communication to the inquiry officer, has requested for early submission of the report or return the department record in case he is not interested in conducting the probe.

The case pertains to “irregular” payments of Rs 22 crore to vocational training centres. The centres were allegedly registered without the mandatory verification of their infrastructure. Also, the beneficiary students’ qualifications were allegedly not authenticated. The payments were made for the training imparted under short-term employable skill courses run between April 2012 and May 2014.

The anomaly had come to light following an inquiry by the Vigilance Bureau, which sent a report to the department for action. The Vigilance Bureau had suggested a thorough verification before releasing pending payments of Rs 18 crore. Under the Skill Development Initiative Scheme of the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the state is entrusted with the verification and approval of centres before clearing payments from the Centre.

Of the 80,000 admissions made during the two years, at least 36,000 enrolments were done without following due procedure. The officials allegedly authenticated 60 batches of more than 20 students each in a single day, which was not be humanly possible if due procedure was followed. During the checking of records of 14 centres, including eight approved by the suspect officials without clearance, the Vigilance Bureau spotted 47 candidates for whom payments had been claimed in multiple courses.