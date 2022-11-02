Punjab initiates probe against IAS officer for 'harassing' subordinates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

The state government has initiated an inquiry against IAS officer TK Goyal, who has been accused by his subordinates of harassing them at workplace. Goyal has denied the allegations levelled against him and said he was innocent and being framed.

A letter by women employees, posted in the Social Justice Department, was sent to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua wherein they accused the officer of harassing them ever since he had been posted to the department.

The letter, which mentions that all women in the department are together making the complaint against him, specifies how they were asked to stay back beyond office hours, till late in the evening and even asked to report for work on weekends. After receiving the complaint, the Chief Secretary sent it to the Personnel Department for inquiry.

Personnel Secretary Rajat Aggarwal said the complaint was by anonymous persons, but an inquiry had been initiated. “We are trying to identify the victim from the email address, as an email was also purportedly sent,” he said. Official sources say that the complaint is being referred to the Harassment at Workplace Committee in the Social Security Department.

Interestingly, Goyal tried to meet the Chief Secretary today, but the latter did not give him an audience.

When contacted, Goyal said: “I am innocent. I don’t even know if any such complaint has been made against me. I had gone to meet the Chief Secretary regarding the departmental promotion committee meeting and not regarding any complaint. I am probably being framed.”