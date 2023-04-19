Probe bares 6 more cases of kidney sale at hospital

Gaurav Kanthwal

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 18

The police have unearthed six more cases of kidney sale in Indus International Hospital in the investigation so far.

Donors and recipients from Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Banur, Kurukshetra, Bareilly and Meerut have been found involved in the kidney sale racket by forging documents to show blood relations between the donor and recipient for monetary gains.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “The Health Department has instituted an inquiry in the matter. We are waiting for the report. Once it is received, action will be taken against the violations of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act.”

The racket involving a hospital coordinator was unearthed after Sirsa resident ‘donor’ complained of the organ trade to the police at the hospital on March 18.

Officials said the investigation had been sped up after the DRME asked the police to probe the case. “These cases are from all over north India, including, J-K, UP, Haryana and Punjab. The hospital’s negligence can be in one or two cases but it cannot be seven-eight or more cases. The role of hospital authorities is being probed,” said a senior police official.