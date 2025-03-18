DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Probe ‘grenade brigade’: Chugh

Probe ‘grenade brigade’: Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday demanded an investigation by a central agency into the series of grenade blasts in Punjab during recent times. He said it was unfortunate that a new “grenade brigade” had emerged under the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:37 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh. File photo
Advertisement

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday demanded an investigation by a central agency into the series of grenade blasts in Punjab during recent times.

He said it was unfortunate that a new “grenade brigade” had emerged under the AAP government to challenge the law and order situation in the border state. “It’s only in Punjab that grenades are being hurled around,” he said.

Chugh said, “In the latest incident in Patiala, some police personnel brutally assaulted senior Army officer Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son Angad Singh. This case is yet another example of the deteriorating security situation in the state.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper