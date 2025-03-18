Probe ‘grenade brigade’: Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday demanded an investigation by a central agency into the series of grenade blasts in Punjab during recent times.

He said it was unfortunate that a new “grenade brigade” had emerged under the AAP government to challenge the law and order situation in the border state. “It’s only in Punjab that grenades are being hurled around,” he said.

Chugh said, “In the latest incident in Patiala, some police personnel brutally assaulted senior Army officer Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son Angad Singh. This case is yet another example of the deteriorating security situation in the state.”