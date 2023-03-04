Probe into FIR against him near completion

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 3

A probe into alleged kidnapping and assault case registered against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and six others on February 16 is nearing completion.

On February 23, the Punjab Police had constituted a Special Investigating Team (SIT) after armed supporters of Amritpal stormed into the Ajnala police station during a protest against the registration of an FIR and arrest of one of the suspects.

A senior police officer privy to the probe said a report in this regard would be submitted to the higher authorities soon.

On February 16, the Ajnala police had booked Amritpal under Sections 365 and 379-B (2) of the IPC following a complaint filed by Varinder Singh (28), a resident of Chamkaur Sahib. Varinder had alleged that he was kidnapped from outside the Damdami Taksal in Ajnala on February 15. He had alleged that his abductors bundled him in an SUV and took him to a tubewell in Jandiala where Amritpal and his armed supporters thrashed him. He alleged that he was kidnapped after he made objectionable remarks against Amritpal on social media.

On February 16, besides Amritpal, the police had booked Bikramjit Singh, Pappalpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Fauji Rode and 20 unknown persons. On February 18, the police had nabbed Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, of Tibri from Gurdaspur.

On February 23, Amritpal and supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station and forced cops to release Lovepreet. Under “pressure”, the police constituted a SIT headed by SP Tejbir Singh to look into the registration of an FIR against Amritpal.