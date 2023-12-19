Probe into graft charges against Ropar civil surgeon on

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 18

Two days after the Vigilance Department started inquiry into allegations of corruption against Ropar Civil Surgeon Parminder Kumar, the Health Department also initiated inquiry into the matter.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the AAP government had zero-tolerance policy against corruption and he would ensure exemplary punishment for the Civil Surgeon if he found guilty in the inquiry. “I have asked senior officials to look into the matter and conduct a detailed inquiry. The senior officials have also been directed to look into any complaint lodged by any one against the surgeion in the past,” said the minister.

Though Dr Parminder Singh has denied all allegations, the authorities have transferred him to Fazilka despite the fact that he is scheduled to retire on January 31.

“Being an SMO, I had to give him Rs 70,000 on three occasions because he used to threaten me,” alleged Dr Naresh Kumar.

He had also alleged that the Civil Surgeon often transferred duties of doctors in the hospital and demanded money to cancel these. Dr Naresh also claimed that he had recordings and some details of bank accounts of the Civil Surgeon as evidence to prove his allegations.

