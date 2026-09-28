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Home / Punjab / Probe launched into sudden student unrest on LPU, Chitkara campuses in Punjab

Probe launched into sudden student unrest on LPU, Chitkara campuses in Punjab

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Sanjeev Bariana
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Students atop a tank outside Lovely Professional University in Phagwara
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The Punjab Police have launched a probe into the sudden unrest at Chitkara University, Rajpura, and Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, for examining the reasons behind the two separate incidents and whether they were linked to each other.

“The unexplained violence in both the campuses is unrelated. No student has been identified leading the mob frenzy. We are working on all possible reasons for the sudden outburst,” Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Parveen Kumar Sinha told The Tribune. “We are even working on establishing a link between the two incidents to understand what it could mean,” he said.

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After unverified rumours about two missing girls, students of Chitkara University held a massive protest on the campus on Friday night. Students of the LPU went on a rampage on the campus on Sunday early morning, damaging property and blocking the national highway over claims that an outsider allegedly raped a girl student. An FIR has been lodged into the unsubstantiated report.

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Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under Phagwara SP Major Singh, DSP Palwinder Singh, and a woman inspector, besides representatives of students to probe the incident.

A senior police officer investigating the case in Jalandhar said, “Preliminary reports indicated that no rape had occurred at the place being cited in the FIR. There were three girls at the spot, and none of them was raped. There is no clarity on the real charges.”

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At the same time, a video of a girl student is doing the rounds in which she alleges that a girl had been raped and the university management was trying to bury the incident. The police are not ruling out certain motivated groups exploiting the student emotions for personal reasons.

“The movement by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, ending with the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, gave an impetus for aggression to restless students. Students are definitely restless with the functioning of private universities. The management must address the allegations,” a senior leader of Punjab Student Union Gagan Sangrami said.

With political parties gearing up for the 2027 Assembly elections, experts do not rule out the involvement of vested interests seeking to influence voters by inciting them.

Moreover, students accepted the fact that a large number of outsiders came to the campuses during these protests.

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