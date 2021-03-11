Probe likely into Punjab Vidhan Sabha staff recruitment

Chandigarh, April 27
The Punjab Government is likely to order an inquiry into the recruitment of staff in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the previous Congress government’s five-year tenure.
Sources said the entire record of recruitment made during the past five years in the Vidhan Sabha was being examined “at the highest level”. It may be mentioned that in January earlier this year, just before the Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had raised the issue in a press conference, giving details of all those who had been recruited and their relation to the MLAs/ministers of the ruling party.
The sources said all recruitments from the top to the bottom level were under examination.
