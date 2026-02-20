Probe ordered into tree felling at Mansa school

The District Education Officer has ordered a probe into alleged illegal cutting of trees at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Phaphre Bhaike village following complaints by environmental activists.

Advertisement

DEO Neelam Rani directed the headmaster of Government High School, Gurne Kalan, to conduct an inquiry.

Advertisement

School Principal Kusum Gupta denied the allegations, terming them baseless. “Some trees that had dried up earlier and some branches that had fallen during dust storms were gathered at one place, but some people projected it as if they were cut illegally. I joined here less than a year ago and have planted a large number of trees,” she claimed.

Advertisement

Complainant Gurpreet Singh Kahneke said the matter required a thorough investigation.

“If trees were cut, it would amount to violation of high court orders,” he claimed.