Home / Punjab / Probe ordered into tree felling at Mansa school

Probe ordered into tree felling at Mansa school

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 07:26 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
The District Education Officer has ordered a probe into alleged illegal cutting of trees at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Phaphre Bhaike village following complaints by environmental activists.

DEO Neelam Rani directed the headmaster of Government High School, Gurne Kalan, to conduct an inquiry.

School Principal Kusum Gupta denied the allegations, terming them baseless. “Some trees that had dried up earlier and some branches that had fallen during dust storms were gathered at one place, but some people projected it as if they were cut illegally. I joined here less than a year ago and have planted a large number of trees,” she claimed.

Complainant Gurpreet Singh Kahneke said the matter required a thorough investigation.

“If trees were cut, it would amount to violation of high court orders,” he claimed.

