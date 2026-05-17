Probe summoning of office staff by Sanjeev Arora at 5 am, a day prior to ED raid: Majithia

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has demanded a probe by central agencies to ascertain why AAP leader Sanjeev Arora had summoned Power Corporation and Industry Department staff on the morning of April 16, a day prior to the ED raid.

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He alleged some mole in the system was working for Arora. He alleged that Arora had got prior information of the impending action by the central agencies, which is why he had called officials and office staff at 5 am that day.

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“Central agencies must interrogate those involved in the alleged destruction of evidence after the office was opened early morning on April 16,” Majithia said.

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Majithia was here to visit the office of State Election Commission to flag the issue that SAD candidates were not being issued NOCs by the executive officer. He urged the commission to ensure justice to SAD candidates or they would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He informed State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary Majithia that no candidate of the party was given the NOC for four consecutive days. After that, all SAD candidates filed their nomination papers along with affidavits declaring that they had cleared all required dues and that their papers were in order.

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He urged the SEC to take note of the matter and ensure that the nomination papers of SAD candidates in Majitha were not rejected due to extraneous reasons.