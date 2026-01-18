Process begins to elect new Youth Cong office-bearers

The Punjab Youth Congress has initiated the process to elect its new office-bearers. Outgoing president Mohit Mohidra said the process began with an enrolment drive. The office-bearers, including the president, will be elected for a three-year term. He, however, said the present body had not been dissolved. All existing office-bearers will continue to discharge their duties till the process completes.
