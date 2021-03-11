Process to fill vacant govt posts in progress, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 16

“New jobs, regularisation of contractual employees and resolution of all genuine issues being faced by the government staffers in the state will happen soon,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said.

Addressing the gathering, he said: “The exemplary contribution of Punjabis during the freedom struggle is known all over the world.”

In an exclusive conversation with The Tribune here on Monday, he said the process to fill all vacant posts in the government departments, regularisation of contractual employees and ensuring congenial working environment by resolving all genuine issues of the employees as per norms has already begun and formal decisions to this effect will follow shortly.

In Ludhiana for presiding over the state-level Independence Day function, the CM said his government was committed to provide world-class health, education and sports facilities to each and every resident of the state.

“Aam Aadmi Clinics are the first step towards providing free healthcare to the needy at the doorsteps while new medical colleges, universities, schools of eminence and sports stadiums in various disciplines to nurture the talent of the budding players and prepare them for national and international events will soon become a reality,” he said.

Lamenting that the system was rotten with corruption and society was gripped with maladies, which he said was the contribution of the successive governments that had ruled the state and the country since Independence, Mann promised to bring about a tangible change in the system and free society of all ills. “Nearly three million Punjabis have reposed unflinching and unprecedented faith in me, now it is my turn to fulfil their aspirations,” he said, while seeking time to deliver with complete accountability, transparency and responsiveness at all levels.

Equating the AAP government in the state with a tree, the CM said the sapling planted by the people five months ago had started bearing fruits and now for the next four and a half years, the Punjabis would reap the benefits of what they had sown by uprooting what he called as “dangerous trees”, which had been lurking danger to the public lives for the past 75 years.

“We are also introducing e-governance in every department and service that entails public involvement,” the CM shared.

Later, he hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute from an impressive march-past by 11 contingents of Punjab Police and other cadets. A colourful cultural presentation, felicitation of freedom fighters and eminent personalities in varied fields marked the occasion.

He also paid homage to martyr Karnail Singh Issru at his native village.

