Process to fill vacant govt posts in progress, says CM Bhagwant Mann

‘World-class health, education, sports facilities for all a priority’

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a gathering at the state-level Independence Day function in Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 16

“New jobs, regularisation of contractual employees and resolution of all genuine issues being faced by the government staffers in the state will happen soon,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said.

New medical colleges, varsities in pipeline

Aam Aadmi Clinics are the first step towards providing free healthcare to the needy, while new medical colleges, universities, schools of eminence and stadia... will soon become a reality. Bhagwant Mann, CM

Leaders remember martyrs

  • Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan unfurled the national flag at the Multipurpose Sports Stadium in Bathinda
  • Addressing the gathering, he said: “The exemplary contribution of Punjabis during the freedom struggle is known all over the world.”
  • Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema unfurled the Tricolour at Raja Bhalindra Singh Sports Complex Polo Ground in Patiala
  • He felicitated Mohakam Singh Chauhan and descendants of other freedom fighters on the occasion
  • In Moga, Minister for Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Lal Chand Kataruchak lauded the sacrifices of the freedom fighters to free the country from the British

In an exclusive conversation with The Tribune here on Monday, he said the process to fill all vacant posts in the government departments, regularisation of contractual employees and ensuring congenial working environment by resolving all genuine issues of the employees as per norms has already begun and formal decisions to this effect will follow shortly.

In Ludhiana for presiding over the state-level Independence Day function, the CM said his government was committed to provide world-class health, education and sports facilities to each and every resident of the state.

“Aam Aadmi Clinics are the first step towards providing free healthcare to the needy at the doorsteps while new medical colleges, universities, schools of eminence and sports stadiums in various disciplines to nurture the talent of the budding players and prepare them for national and international events will soon become a reality,” he said.

Lamenting that the system was rotten with corruption and society was gripped with maladies, which he said was the contribution of the successive governments that had ruled the state and the country since Independence, Mann promised to bring about a tangible change in the system and free society of all ills. “Nearly three million Punjabis have reposed unflinching and unprecedented faith in me, now it is my turn to fulfil their aspirations,” he said, while seeking time to deliver with complete accountability, transparency and responsiveness at all levels.

Equating the AAP government in the state with a tree, the CM said the sapling planted by the people five months ago had started bearing fruits and now for the next four and a half years, the Punjabis would reap the benefits of what they had sown by uprooting what he called as “dangerous trees”, which had been lurking danger to the public lives for the past 75 years.

“We are also introducing e-governance in every department and service that entails public involvement,” the CM shared.

Later, he hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute from an impressive march-past by 11 contingents of Punjab Police and other cadets. A colourful cultural presentation, felicitation of freedom fighters and eminent personalities in varied fields marked the occasion.

He also paid homage to martyr Karnail Singh Issru at his native village.

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Panic in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI's vehicle

Two notorious criminals held in hotelier firing case

Amritsar: 102-year-old Jaimal Singh recollects freedom struggle

Singer Hargun Kaur felicitated on I-Day

GNDU students give new life to old denims

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Five e-buses join existing fleet of 40 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ unveiled at Kaimbwala

Chandigarh Administrator hoists national flag

Blame game on as flagpole removed from Sector 21 park in Chandigarh

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

Minister opens Aam Aadmi Clinic in Hoshiarpur village

Proposed dump: Traders meet Jalandhar Mayor, MC Commissioner

3 of vehicle thieves' gang arrested in Jalandhar

Khatkar Kalan to be developed as heritage tourism destination

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

CM opens first Aam Aadmi clinic in Ludhiana

Regularisation letters given to 2 safai workers

Boy dies after neck slit with Chinese string

Agitating teachers detained, protest march cancelled

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Patiala district celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Patiala MC House meet today, Opposition ready with ammo

Dairy Shifting Project: Effluent treatment plant yet to come up at Ablowal site

After serum, Patiala district short of anti-rabies vaccine