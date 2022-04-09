Procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 8

Wheat has started arriving at grain markets as harvest in the region is picking up momentum, but procurement is yet to gain pace here in the district.

As per data of the District Mandi Officer, 7,898 MT wheat has so far arrived in the district, of which 1,755 MT has been procured. Four procurement agencies have started the purchase. Pungrain has procured 265 MT, Markfed 645 MT, Punsup 450 MT and warehouse 395 MT in the district. The crop has been procured at the MSP of Rs 2,015 a quintal in the district.

As per the official data, 693 MT wheat has arrived in Bathinda, 265 MT in Bhucho, 455 MT in Nathana, 1,650 MT in Goniana, 115 MT in Sangat, 695 MT in Rampura Phul, 620 MT in Bhagta Bhaika, 2,045 MT in Maur, 450 MT in Rama and 910 MT in Talwandi Sabo.

However, no purchase has yet started at grain markets in Nathana, Sangat and Bhagta Bhai Ka areas in the district, while 10 MT produce has been procured in Rampura Phul, 45 MT in Bucho, 150 MT in Talwandi Sabo, 190 MT in Rama, 250 MT in Maur, 270 MT in Bathinda and 840 MT in Goniana. Bathinda District Mandi Officer Preet Kanwar Singh Brar said 1755 MT wheat was purchased till Friday in the district.

Agriculture experts are expecting a bumper crop this time. Moreover, for the first time Food Corporation of India (FCI) has directed the procurement agencies to stock the procured wheat at grain markets only and directly transport it till June 30. In coming days, arrival of more wheat would be reported and if procured grain also remained stocked there, it would be quite a task for mandi officials to carry on the smooth procurement process.