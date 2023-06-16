Produce all accused in court on June 28: CJM to jail officials

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, June 15

After no accused was produced in the court on Wednesday in connection with the Moosewala murder case, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Mansa has directed the jail administration to produce all of them either physically or through video conferencing on June 28.

Physically or virtually The warrants of these accused be re-issued for June 28. The superintendents of jails are directed to produce them either physically or through video- conferencing. — Surbhi Parashar, Mansa Chief Judicial Magistrate

The SIT has filed two chargesheets against 31 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming that the killings were part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

More than nine months have passed since the Punjab Police filed a chargesheet in the Moosewala case, but the court is yet to frame charges against the accused as it is a challenge for the authorities to produce all of them through video conferencing simultaneously.

So far, not more than six accused have been produced in the court on a single day. Lawrence Bishnoi has been produced in the court only once through video conferencing in 27 hearings.

Of the total 31 accused, the police arrested 27, but two of them, Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh, were killed in a clash in the Goindwal jail of Tarn Taran district.

Goldy Brar, Lipin Nehra, Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother and his nephew Sachin Bishnoi Thapan are sitting abroad. Now 25 accused are lodged in jails.

Bishnoi has been transferred to the Bathinda Jail while two accused (Jagdeep Roopa and Manpreet) were killed in a police encounter in Amritsar.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday by a Delhi court in an extortion case, was shifted to the high-security Bathinda Central Jail around 1 am on Thursday.

The Delhi jail administration had appealed to the court on Sunday to transfer Bishnoi to the Bathinda jail. The court accepted the plea and he was transferred after his three-day police remand ended on Wednesday.

Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.