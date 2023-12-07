Produce panchayat poll plan or appear in person: High Court to Punjab state election official

Chandigarh, December 6
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the Punjab State Election Commissioner to remain personally present before the court unless the schedule for gram panchayat elections was produced before the Bench.
The direction by Justice Rajbir Sehrawat came on a contempt of court petition filed by Jaswinder Kaur and another petitioner. The Bench, at the request of the state counsel, adjourned the matter to December 7. “The State Election Commissioner, Punjab, is directed to remain personally present before this court on the next date of hearing; unless the schedule for gram panchayat elections is produced before the court”.
The high court was on a previous date of hearing told that information regarding 431 vacant seats of sarpanches, 2,914 of panches, 81 of panchayat samiti members and 10 seats of zila parishad members had been sent to the State Election Commission vide letter dated March 27. The Bench was also told that general election to panchayat samitis, zilla parishads and panches-sarpanches were held on December 30, 2018, and the terms were expiring on September 18 and December 29.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...