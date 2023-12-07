 Produce panchayat poll plan or appear in person: High Court to Punjab state election official : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Produce panchayat poll plan or appear in person: High Court to Punjab state election official

Produce panchayat poll plan or appear in person: High Court to Punjab state election official

Produce panchayat poll plan or appear in person: High Court to Punjab state election official

Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the Punjab State Election Commissioner to remain personally present before the court unless the schedule for gram panchayat elections was produced before the Bench.

The direction by Justice Rajbir Sehrawat came on a contempt of court petition filed by Jaswinder Kaur and another petitioner. The Bench, at the request of the state counsel, adjourned the matter to December 7. “The State Election Commissioner, Punjab, is directed to remain personally present before this court on the next date of hearing; unless the schedule for gram panchayat elections is produced before the court”.

The high court was on a previous date of hearing told that information regarding 431 vacant seats of sarpanches, 2,914 of panches, 81 of panchayat samiti members and 10 seats of zila parishad members had been sent to the State Election Commission vide letter dated March 27. The Bench was also told that general election to panchayat samitis, zilla parishads and panches-sarpanches were held on December 30, 2018, and the terms were expiring on September 18 and December 29.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian youth dies in car accident in Melbourne; wife appeals for help

2
J & K

LS passes J-K reservation, nomination Bills; Shah says Bills will give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years

3
Punjab

Punjab Governor reserves three Bills for consideration of President

4
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

5
India

Delhi Police on alert after Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament

6
Punjab

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

7
India Explainer

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

8
Entertainment

Himanshi Khurana announces break up with Asim Riaz, says "sacrificing love for different religious beliefs"

9
India

10 BJP MPs elected to state Assemblies resign from Parliament

10
Entertainment

Sunny Deol puts end to rumours, says viral ‘drunk’ video part of film shooting

Don't Miss

View All
Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity
Punjab

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Top News

UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza

UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza

His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...

India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp

Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Shah as LS clears 2 Bills on UT

Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT

HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...

Purohit reserves three Bills for President’s consideration

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration

One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Graft: Milk plant manager sent to two-day Vigilance Bureau remand in Mohali

Panchkula MC to seal 5 clubs, hotels over property tax dues

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

474 touts arrested from Delhi airport this year

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana

Patiala DC pulls up official, says expedite work for water supply scheme