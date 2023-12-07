Produce panchayat poll plan or appear in person: High Court to Punjab state election official

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the Punjab State Election Commissioner to remain personally present before the court unless the schedule for gram panchayat elections was produced before the Bench.

The direction by Justice Rajbir Sehrawat came on a contempt of court petition filed by Jaswinder Kaur and another petitioner. The Bench, at the request of the state counsel, adjourned the matter to December 7. “The State Election Commissioner, Punjab, is directed to remain personally present before this court on the next date of hearing; unless the schedule for gram panchayat elections is produced before the court”.

The high court was on a previous date of hearing told that information regarding 431 vacant seats of sarpanches, 2,914 of panches, 81 of panchayat samiti members and 10 seats of zila parishad members had been sent to the State Election Commission vide letter dated March 27. The Bench was also told that general election to panchayat samitis, zilla parishads and panches-sarpanches were held on December 30, 2018, and the terms were expiring on September 18 and December 29.